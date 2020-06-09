Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 9 2020: Amazon Bose Soundsport Headphones Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Bose Soundsport Headphones. The Amazon Quiz for June 9, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose Soundsport Headphones.
There is a Bose Soundsport Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which country did India recently help build a military war game centre named 'INDIA'?
Answer 1: Uganda
Question 2. Which critically endangered animal was recently sighted in the Hoggar Mountains of Algeria?
Answer 2: Saharan Cheetah
Question 3. Music composer brothers Sajid-Wajid had made their Bollywood debut with which Salman Khan film?
Answer 3: Pyar Kia toh Darna Kya
Question 4. In June 1999, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi won their first-ever Grand Slam. Which tournament was their first Grand Slam win?
Answer 4: French Open
Question 5. Gamers from which country have won the inaugural virtual UEFA eEURO 2020?
Answer 5: Italy