Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 1 2021: Amazon Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 1 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, that featured on the Punjab tableau at the 2021 Republic Day parade, was the site of the cremation for which Guru?
Answer 1: Guru Tegh Bahadur
Question 2. Which country got badly affected by the storm Filomena, which unleashed the heaviest snowfall on the Iberian peninsula in 50 years?
Answer 2: Spain
Question 3. Recently released book 'Gazing Eastwards' is a lively and arresting account of which historian's first visit to China in 1957?
Answer 3: Romila Thapar
Question 4. Prior to changing in 1894, what type of ball was used to play this sport?
Answer 4: A soccer ball
Question 5. Louis and Lola were what kind of animals owned by this famous American singer?
Answer 5: Llama