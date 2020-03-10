Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 10 2020: Amazon Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera. The Amazon Quiz for March 10 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera.
There is a Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which Of These Words Can Not Be Formed Using Only The First Line Of Letters On Your Computer Keyboard?
Answer 1: Keyboard
Question 2. Which Former Wimbledon Champion Is The Current Coach Of Australian Open 2020 Winner Novak Djokovic?
Answer 2: Goran Ivanisevic
Question 3. Washing Soda Is The Common Name For Which Compound?
Answer 3: Calcium Carbonate
Question 4. A Megagon Is A Polygon With _____ Sides. Fill In The Blanks.
Answer 4: 1 Million
Question 5. Who Recently Broke Alok Kapali’s Record Of Being The Youngest To Take A Test Match Hat-Trick?
Answer 5: Naseem Shah