Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 10 2021: Amazon Rs 20,000 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 10 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs 20,000.
There is a Rs 20,000 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest.
Question 1. Which film recently became the first Tamil film to win the coveted Tiger Award at Rotterdam Film Festival 2021?
Answer 1: Koozhangal
Question 2. Which of these is a "micro-blogging platform" developed in India by Aprameya Radhakrishna, promoted as an alternative to twitter?
Answer 2: Koo
Question 3. Which cricketer recently became the first player in history to score a double century in his 100th Test match?
Answer 3: Joe Root
Question 4. What is the name of this magical weapon used by a character from Marvel Comics?
Answer 4: Mjolnir
Question 5. Which email service is owned by this American Corporation?
Answer 5: Hotmail