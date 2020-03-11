Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 11 2020: Amazon LG W30 Pro Smartphone Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win LG W30 Pro Smartphone. The Amazon Quiz for March 11 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the LG W30 Pro Smartphone.
There is a LG W30 Pro Smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Taika Waititi Recently Made History As The First Person From Which Ethnicity To Win An Oscar, As He Won For Best Adapted Screenplay?
Answer 1: Maori
Question 2. The Very Popular Play Piya Behrupiya Directed By Atul Kumar Is An Adaptation Of Which Shakespeare Work?
Answer 2: Twelfth Night
Question 3. Mom And Dad Have Four Daughters, And Each Daughter Has One Brother. How Many People Are There In The Family?
Answer 3: Seven
Question 4. Who Recently Launched An Upgraded Geo-Imaging Web Portal Called Bhuvan Panchayat 3.0?
Answer 4: ISRO
Question 5. The Upcoming Film ‘The New Mutants’ Is Part Of Which Movie Franchise?
Answer 5: X Men