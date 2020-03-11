Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 11 2020: Amazon LG W30 Pro Smartphone Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win LG W30 Pro Smartphone. The Amazon Quiz for March 11 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the LG W30 Pro Smartphone.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: LG W30 Pro Smartphone

Amazon Quiz Date: March 11 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a LG W30 Pro Smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:

Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:

Today’s Amazon quiz contest

March 11 2020 Amazon quiz answers

Question 1. Taika Waititi Recently Made History As The First Person From Which Ethnicity To Win An Oscar, As He Won For Best Adapted Screenplay?

Answer 1: Maori

Question 2. The Very Popular Play Piya Behrupiya Directed By Atul Kumar Is An Adaptation Of Which Shakespeare Work?

Answer 2: Twelfth Night

Question 3. Mom And Dad Have Four Daughters, And Each Daughter Has One Brother. How Many People Are There In The Family?

Answer 3: Seven

Question 4. Who Recently Launched An Upgraded Geo-Imaging Web Portal Called Bhuvan Panchayat 3.0?

Answer 4: ISRO

Question 5. The Upcoming Film ‘The New Mutants’ Is Part Of Which Movie Franchise?

Answer 5: X Men