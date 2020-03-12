Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 12 2020: Amazon Galaxy S20 Smartphone Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone. The Amazon Quiz for March 12, 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone.
There is a Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon and #GalaxyS20Quiz.
Question 1. Which of these is a zoom feature in the Galaxy S20's camera - which lets you zoom at far-away objects?
Answer 1: Space zoom
Question 2. _____ is a feature on the Galaxy S20 which can turn any frame of an 8K video shot on Galaxy S20 into a 33MP picture. What is it called?
Answer 2: 8K Video Snap
Question 3. Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a battery capacity of?
Answer 3: 5000 mAh
Question 4. Galaxy S20 Ultra has an __MP primary rear camera?
Answer 4: 108MB
Question 5. Samsung S20 has refresh rate if 120Hz. The main advantage of high refresh rate in a phone is that it results in a smoother picture. True or False?
Answer 5: True