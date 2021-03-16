Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 16 2021: Amazon Marshall Speakers Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 16 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Marshall Speakers. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Marshall Speakers.
There is a Marshall Speakers that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The newly named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is located in a sports enclave named after whom?
Answer 1: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Question 2. Which of these countries has assumed the BRICS chairmanship for the year 2021?
Answer 2: India
Question 3. As per an announcement, the first undersea tunnel in India is being built as part of the ______ Coastal Road Project. Fill in the blanks
Answer 3: Mumbai
Question 4. These beautiful visuals can be seen in which country that has Male as its capital?
Answer 4: Maldives
Question 5. What is this type of fish called?
Answer 5: Clownfish