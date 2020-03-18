Amazon Veet Quiz Answers For March 18 2020: Complete List Of Questions And How To Play

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Rs.10,000 pay balance. The Amazon Quiz for March 18, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win an Rs.10,000 pay balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs.10,000 pay balance.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs.10,000 pay balance

Amazon Quiz Date: March 18 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 10 am–11.59 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is Rs.10,000 pay balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 10 AM to 11.59 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Play Now” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date.

Today’s Amazon quiz contest

March 18, 2020, Amazon quiz answers

Question 1. Is Veet Dermatologically tested?

Answer 1: Yes

Question 2. According to the video, Veet is your ‘----------- Salon’. Fill in the blanks.

Answer 2: 5 Minutes

Question 3. Which statements are TRUE about Veet creams, as per the previous video?

Answer 3: All of the above

Question 4. Veet creams come with a spatula for easy application. True or False.

Answer 4: True

Question 5. Who is the brand ambassador of Veet creams? Hint: She featured in the video as well.

Answer 5: Shraddha Kapoor

