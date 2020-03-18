Amazon Veet Quiz Answers For March 18 2020: Complete List Of Questions And How To Play

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Rs.10,000 pay balance. The Amazon Quiz for March 18, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win an Rs.10,000 pay balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs.10,000 pay balance.
There is Rs.10,000 pay balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Is Veet Dermatologically tested?
Answer 1: Yes
Question 2. According to the video, Veet is your ‘----------- Salon’. Fill in the blanks.
Answer 2: 5 Minutes
Question 3. Which statements are TRUE about Veet creams, as per the previous video?
Answer 3: All of the above
Question 4. Veet creams come with a spatula for easy application. True or False.
Answer 4: True
Question 5. Who is the brand ambassador of Veet creams? Hint: She featured in the video as well.
Answer 5: Shraddha Kapoor
