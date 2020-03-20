Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 20 2020: Amazon Amazon Alexa Eco Show Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Amazon Alexa Eco Show. The Amazon Quiz for March 20, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Amazon Alexa Eco Show. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Amazon Alexa Eco Show.
There is Amazon Alexa Eco Show that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Muhyiddin Yassin Is The New Prime Minister Of Which Country?
Answer 1: Malaysia
Question 2. Powered By A Brilliant Showing From Sania Mirza, India Made The World Group Playoffs Of Which Tournament For The First Time?
Answer 2: Federation Cup
Question 3. Which Country Became The First In The World To Make Public Transport Free?
Answer 3: Luxembourg
Question 4. For Its 2020 Mission To Which Planet, Did NASA Name The Rover ‘Perseverance’?
Answer 4: Mars
Question 5. Hardik Pandya Recently Hit 158 Off 55 Balls In A T20 Tournament Named After Whom?
Answer 5: DY Patil