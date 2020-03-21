Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 21 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Samsung Galaxy Watch. The Amazon Quiz for March 21, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy Watch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Samsung Galaxy Watch. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Watch.
There is a Samsung Galaxy Watch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The Indian government recently launched a mobile application ‘Humsafar’ to facilitate doorstep delivery of what?
Answer 1: Fuel
Question 2. To announce the early release of which movie on 13th March, did the makers tweet ’Father’s Day comes early’?
Answer 2: Angrezi Medium
Question 3. On March 29th, 2017 which holder of an important post born on March 16th, was made an honorary General of the Nepal Army?
Answer 3: General Bipin Rawat
Question 4. Which town has recently been named as the new summer capital of Uttarakhand?
Answer 4: Gairsain
Question 5. Which acclaimed actor plays the lead role in the movie ‘Kaamyaab’ about an actor Sudheer who comes out of retirement?
Answer 5: Sanjay Mishra