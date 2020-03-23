Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 23 2020: Amazon ₹50000 Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting ₹50000 Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for March 23 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹50000 Pay Balance.
There is a ₹50000 Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has lifted up restrictions to allow Indian airlines to provide what service to all its passengers?
Answer 1: In-flight Wi-Fi
Question 2. Tintin Eleonora Emman is the middle name of which famous activist?
Answer 2: Greta Thunberg
Question 3. After PM Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth, which actor is set to feature in an edition of ace adventurer Bear Grylls’s ‘Man vs Wild’ show?
Answer 3: Akshay Kumar
Question 4. Which English Premier League team’s 44-game unbeaten run came to an end after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Watford on February 29th?
Answer 4: Liverpool
Question 5. Indian tycoon Yusuff Ali, has become the first Indian to receive Saudi Arabia’s premium residency. He is which company’s chairman?
Answer 5: Lulu Group