Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 24 2020: Amazon Bose Sound Touch 20 Speakers Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Bose Sound Touch 20 Speakers. The Amazon Quiz for March 24, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Bose Sound Touch 20 Speakers. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose Sound Touch 20 Speakers.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Bose Sound Touch 20 Speakers that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. In the movie Onward, if Tom Holland is the voice for Ian Lightfoot, which fellow MCU star is the voice for Ian's brother Barley?
Answer 1: Chris Pratt
Question 2. President Ram Nath Kovind recently administered the oath of office to Mr Bimal Julka for which post?
Answer 2: Chief Information Commissioner
Question 3. The World Boxing Council has created a championship belt, embellished with purple and gold colors, in honour of which NBA legend?
Answer 3: Kobe Bryant
Question 4. To whom did Mukesh Ambani lose the tag of Asia's richest man, after a $5 billion-plus loss, in part due to collapse of oil prices?
Answer 4: Jack Ma
Question 5. Which is the name of the dedicated storefront on Amazon.in to display 'women entrepreneurs' products to customers across the country?
Answer 5: Saheli