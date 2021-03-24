Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 24 2021: Amazon Rs 15,000 Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 24 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs 15,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs 15,000.
There is a Rs 15,000 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, slated to be the longest bridge in India, will connect Assam to which other state?
Answer 1: Meghalaya
Question 2. Giorgi Gakharia served as the Prime Minister of which country from 8 September 2019 to 18 February 2021?
Answer 2: Georgia
Question 3. Which car company has launched a Transformer-like robocar dubbed as TIGER X-1?
Answer 3: Hyundai
Question 4. What are these fruits called after they are dried naturally in the sun without undergoing any fermentation process?
Answer 4: Prunes
Question 5. Which of these following brands have this object in its logo?
Answer 5: Rolex