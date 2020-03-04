Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 4 2020: Amazon Nokia 7.2 Smartphone Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Nokia 7.2 Smartphone. The Amazon Quiz for March 4 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Nokia 7.2 Smartphone. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win Nokia 7.2 Smartphone. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Nokia 7.2 Smartphone.
There is a Nokia 7.2 Smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which Famous Basketball Player Nicknamed Himself The ‘Black Mamba’ After Watching Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’?
Answer 1: Kobe Bryant
Question 2. Us First Lady Melania Trump, Attended Which Of These Classes At Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School In Delhi?
Answer 2: Happiness Class
Question 3. On 25Th February, India Observed The First Anniversary Of Which Of These Famous Structures?
Answer 3: National War Memorial
Question 4. Which Of These Comic Book Characters Has Been A Guest Of The Maharaja Of Gaipajama?
Answer 4: Tintin
Question 5. Which Of These Organisations Declared 2020 As The ‘Year Of The Nurse And Midwife’?
Answer 5: WHO