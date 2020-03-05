Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 5 2020: Amazon ₹20000 Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win ₹20000 Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for March 5 2020is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win ₹20000 Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win ₹20000 Pay Balance. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹20000 Pay Balance.
There is ₹20000 Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Who among these was NOT named in the Asia XI squad for a series to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman?
Answer 1: Rohit Sharma
Question 2. The foundation stone for the Army headquarters new building was recently laid. What has it been christened as?
Answer 2: Thal Sena Bhawan
Question 3. @ gypsyking101 is the Instagram handle of which famous person currently in the news?
Answer 3: Tyson Fury
Question 4.Which of these has been declared the theme for National Science Day 2020, by the government’s Department of Science & Technology?
Answer 4: Women in Science
Question 5. Who is known as the ‘Waterman of India’ and is renowned for his conservational efforts in bringing back many rivers, and increasing the water table level in Rajasthan?
Answer 5: Dr. Rajendra Singh