Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 6 2020: Amazon Sony Playstation 4 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Sony Playstation 4. The Amazon Quiz for March 6 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Sony Playstation 4. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
There is a Sony Playstation 4 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Which Plant Was Added To The Guinness Book Of Records As The Fastest Growing Plant On Earth?
Answer 1: Bamboo
Question 2. In The Marvel Cinematic Universe, We See Hulk As A Green-Colored Giant Superhero. But What Color Was He Meant To Be Originally?
Answer 2: Grey
Question 3. Which Of The 7 Continents Of The World Has The Most Number Of Countries?
Answer 3: Africa
Question 4. Which Country Is Referred To As ‘The Land Of A Thousand Lakes’?
Answer 4: Finland
Question 5. Which Oscar-Winning Hollywood Star Is Of Indian Descent And Was Given The Name Krishna Pandit Bhanji At The Time Of His Birth?
Answer 5: Sir Ben Kingsley