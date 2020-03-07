Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 7 2020: Amazon Dyson Air Purifier Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Dyson Air Purifier. The Amazon Quiz for March 7 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Dyson Air Purifier. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win Dyson Air Purifier. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Dyson Air Purifier.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Dyson Air Purifier that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Rial is the official currency of ______. Fill in the blanks.
Answer 1: Iran
Question 2. Which of the following national parks is located in Rajasthan?
Answer 2: Keoladeo National Park
Question 3. What is the chemical symbol of lead?
Answer 3: Pb
Question 4. Wellington is the capital of which country?
Answer 4: New Zealand
Question 5. India has the shortest written constitution of any sovereign country in the world. (True or False)
Answer 5: False