Amazon Quiz Answers Today, May 11 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 11 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which of these companies has recently announced that they would start making hand and surface sanitizers under the Viroprotek brand?
Answer 1: Asian Paints
Question 2. The San Francisco Conference, which is celebrating its 75th Anniversary, is considered as the birthplace of which organisation?
Answer 2: United Nations
Question 3. India lost its top rank in ICC Test team rankings to which nation on May 1, 2020?
Answer 3: Australia
Question 4. Advait Chandan is directing a Hindi movie starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor based on which famous Tom Hanks film?
Answer 4: Forrest Gump
Question 5. Which of these rulers born on 9th May participated in the famous Battle of Haldighati?
Answer 5: Maharana Pratap