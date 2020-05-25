Amazon Quiz Answers Today, May 25 2020: Amazon ₹.25,000 Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 25 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹.25,000.
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Nitish Bharadwaj who played Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, also plays the title role in which of these mythological series?
Answer 1: Vishnu Puran
Question 2. Which famous poet known for poems such as 'Bidrohi' and his work in the publication 'Dhumketu' was born on 24th May in Churulia, Asansol?
Answer 2: Kazi Nazrul Islam
Question 3. General Atlantic, Vista Equity Partners, Silver Lake, Facebook - they are all recent investors in which Indian company?
Answer 3: Reliance Jio
Question 4. Bheeshm International is a production house started by which famous television and film personality?
Answer 4: Mukesh Khanna
Question 5. Sebastian Vettel will be leaving which historic F1 team at the end of this year's delayed F1 season?
Answer 5: Ferrari