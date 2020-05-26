Amazon Quiz Answers Today, May 26 2020: Amazon Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 26, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera.
There is a Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. KK Shailaja who recently appeared on the BBC talking about combating the COVID- 19 crisis is the Health Minister of which state?
Answer 1: Kerala
Question 2. The UN Secretary-General has suggested using pre-recorded messages from world leaders during the next UNGA session. What does GA stand for, in UNGA?
Answer 2: General Assembly
Question 3. Which of these famous actors has played the following roles- Byomkesh Bakshi and Mahatma Gandhi?
Answer 3: Rajit Kapur
Question 4. Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico crowned which lady born on May 14, 1997, as Miss World 2017?
Answer 4: Manushi Chhillar
Question 5. Which cricketer born on May 27, is the first Indian to hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket?
Answer 5: Ravi Shastri