Amazon Quiz Answers Today, May 27 2020: Amazon LG W30 Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 27 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the LG W30 Pro.
There is an LG W30 Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Fenway Sports Group owns which football club that is currently top of the table in its domestic league?
Answer 1: Liverpool
Question 2. Who among these has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2020?
Answer 2: Arun Jaitley
Question 3. Who has forayed into the Electric Vehicle market with their new offering iQube Electric?
Answer 3: TVS Motor
Question 4. Which famous character actor is playing the role of Indian team manager PR Man Singh in the movie 83?
Answer 4: Pankaj Tripathi
Question 5. Bal Shakti Puraskar is an annual award presented by the Indian President to whom?
Answer 5: Children