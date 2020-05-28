Amazon Quiz Answers Today, May 28 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 28 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a â‚¹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which Indian has recently been elected the Chairman of the WHO Executive Board?
Answer 1: Harsh Vardhan
Question 2. Which of these is an Amazon Prime series about a 'virtual afterlife' starring Robbie Amell in the lead role?
Answer 2: Upload
Question 3. Maharana Pratap Singh I, whose birth anniversary was celebrated in May, was the 13th king of which kingdom?
Answer 3: Mewar
Question 4. Which of these platforms added a new feature titled 'bedtime reminder' to help its users reduce screen time?
Answer 4: Youtube
Question 5. Carmen Reinhart has been appointed as the new VP and Chief Economist of which international organisation?
Answer 5: World Bank