Amazon Quiz Answers Today, May 5 2020: Amazon Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 5 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the canon m200 mirrorless camera.
There is a canon m200 mirrorless camera that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Complete the title of this upcoming film: ‘ ___________ in the Multiverse of Madness’
Answer 1: Doctor Strange
Question 2. Ironwoman athlete Candice Falzon is the wife of which Australian cricketer whose family videos have gone viral during the lockdown period?
Answer 2: David warner
Question 3. Which of these television shows with Sarvadaman Banerjee playing the lead character is returning to small screens on DD National?
Answer 3: Shri Krishna
Question 4. ‘Made in India’ is a memoir of which famous Indian actor and model?
Answer 4: Milind Soman
Question 5. Abhishek Tripathi- the Gram Sachiv, is the central character of which web series?
Answer 5: Panchayat