Amazon Quiz Answers Today, May 6 2020 Amazon LG W30 Pro Smartphone Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 6 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the LG W30 Pro Smartphone.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a LG W30 Pro Smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. In BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, which very important character was played by Gufi Paintal?
Answer 1: Shakuni
Question 2. ‘Environment Protection for Improving Animal and Human Health’ was the 2020 theme for which day celebrated on April 28 every year?
Answer 2: World Veterinary Day
Question 3. Which company is building the Dragon spacecraft for NASA’s first manned US space mission in a decade?
Answer 3: SpaceX
Question 4. Which of these songs based on national integration was rehashed for
Answer 4: Mile Sur Mera Tumhara
Question 5. Which company has recently launched the DualSense controller for their gaming console?
Answer 5: Sony