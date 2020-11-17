Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 17 2020: Amazon Havells Prolife Air Fryer Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 17 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Havells Prolife Air Fryer. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Havells Prolife Air Fryer.
There is a Havells Prolife Air Fryer that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which country recently assumed the Chairmanship of International Labour Organisation's governing body after a gap of 35 years?
Answer 1: India
Question 2. Da-Jiang Innovations is a leading manufacturer of what in the world?
Answer 2: Drones
Question 3. Fehmarnbelt Tunnel, the world's longest immersed tunnel, is going to connect Germany with which country?
Answer 3: Denmark
Question 4. Which company created this humanoid robot?
Answer 4: Honda
Question 5. What is the type of sushi in the front of the picture known as?
Answer 5: Nigiri Sushi