Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 22 2020: Amazon Apple IPhone 12 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 22 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Apple iPhone 12. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Apple iPhone 12.
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Sean Connery, who recently passed away, appeared as James Bond for the first time in which film?
Answer 1: Dr. No
Question 2. By what name is Jadav "Molai" Payeng, an activist from Majuli popularly known?
Answer 2: Forest Man of India
Question 3. The 2022 Cadillac Lyriq is the first electric vehicle from which atumobile giant's luxury brand?
Answer 3: General Motors
Question 4. This is a historical painting from which country?
Answer 4: Egypt
Question 5. This installation features the covers of an iconic magazine, whose controlling interest is held by which global media giant?
Answer 5: The Walt Disney Company