Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 24 2020: Amazon Xbox Series X Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 24 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Xbox Series X. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Xbox Series X.
There is a Xbox Series X that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Who has been named as the new Ambassador for World Wide Fund (WWF) India's Environment Education Programme?
Answer 1: Viswanathan Anand
Question 2. As per Global Finance magazine, KfW Bank is considered to be the “World's Safest Bank”. In which country is KfW Bank headquartered?
Answer 2: Germany
Question 3. Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by which company to beam satellite Internet access across the world?
Answer 3: SpaceX
Question 4. These ladies are on a tour of which country?
Answer 4: Egypt
Question 5. Considered "the most influential environmental photograph ever taken", on which mission was this photograph taken?
Answer 5: Apollo 8