Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 5 2020: Amazon Saregama Carvaan Premium Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 5 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Saregama Carvaan Premium. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Saregama Carvaan Premium.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Saregama Carvaan Premium that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which airline has started serving meals on board an Airbus A380 as a marketing drive, while the aircraft is parked at the Changi airport?
Answer 1: Singapore Airlines
Question 2. The word vaccination originates from the Latin word vacca, and reflects the origin of the process. What does the word mean?
Answer 2: Cow
Question 3. Of which country was Nursultan Nazarbayev the President from 1990 till 2019 till his resignation?
Answer 3: Kazakhstan
Question 4. Which arch-monument is found just opposite this historic luxury hotel?
Answer 4: Gateway of India
Question 5. Which virtual assistant would greet you if you were to use this device?
Answer 5: Cortana