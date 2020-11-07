Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 7 2020: Amazon Dinnerware Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 7 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Dinnerware. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Dinnerware.
There is a Dinnerware that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently inaugurated the longest Bus Rapid Transit System of India in which city?
Answer 1: Surat
Question 2. In a first, which country has facial recognition as part of their national identity scheme (through it one can access government services)?
Answer 2: Singapore
Question 3. In October 2020 for the first time ever, India started cultivation of which spice in Himachal Pradesh in an attempt to be self-reliant?
Answer 3: Asafoetida
Question 4. Which of these countries men's teams has won 15 Olympic medals and 11 world championship medals in this sport?
Answer 4: Hungary
Question 5. Name this animal, which shares its name with a famous brand of car from Chevrolet
Answer 5: Impala