Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 1 2020: Amazon ₹25,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 1 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹25,000 Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹25,000 Amazon Pay.
There is a â‚¹25,000 Amazon Pay that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Which object grants the superhero, Green Lantern, his extraordinary powers?
Answer 1: A ring
Question 2. The novel, White Tiger, won the Man Booker prize in 2008, and was the debut novel of an Indian-born author. Who wrote it?
Answer 2: Arvind Adiga
Question 3. What is the dot that appears over the lowercase letters, 'i' and 'j', called?
Answer 3: Tittle
Question 4. Famous british actress 'Lena Headey' was born on 3rd October 1973. Which character does she play in the famous HBO series 'Game Of Thrones'?
Answer 4: Cersei Lannister
Question 5. She was the first Indian woman to become a teacher, and opened up the first girl's school in India in 1848. Who is she?
Answer 5: Savitribai Phule