Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 18 2020: Amazon Bose Soundbar 700 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 18 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Bose Soundbar 700. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose Soundbar 700.
There is a Bose Soundbar 700 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the day 2nd October is known as the International Day of ________ . Fill in the blanks
Answer 1: Non-Violence
Question 2. H.J Alter, C.M Rice ,M. Houghton were declared the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology/Medicine for discovering which virus?
Answer 2: Hepatitis C
Question 3. Isher Judge Ahluwalia, a Padma Bhushan recipient who recently passed away, was known for her expertise in which subject?
Answer 3: Economics
Question 4. Formerly named Place de l'Étoile, this monument resides in which city?
Answer 4: Paris
Question 5. Who is the CEO of the company that manufactures this product.
Answer 5: Satya Nadella