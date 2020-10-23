Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 23, 2020: Win Rs 15,000 Now

Amazon Quiz is back and users can start answering questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 23, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize amount of Rs 15,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize amount of Rs 15,000.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000 Amazon Quiz Date: October 1 to October 10, 2020

October 1 to October 10, 2020 Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

8 am–12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a prize amount of Rs 15,000 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon quiz answers worth Rs 15,000

Question 1: Pratyush, Mihir and the upcoming PARAM Siddhi are examples of what found in India? Answer: Supercomputers

Question 2: Louise Glück, an American Poet, received the Nobel Prize in which category? Answer: Liteqrature

Question 3: India celebrates October 5 every year as the ‘Ganga River ________ Day’. Fill in the blank with the name of an animal. Answer: Dolphin

Question 4: In which state is the structure, found on the back of this note, located? Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Question 5: Who was the first Supreme Leader of the country this flag belongs to? Answer: Kim-il-Sung



