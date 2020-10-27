Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 27 2020: Amazon 10gm Gold Bar Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 27 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a 10gm Gold Bar. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the 10gm Gold Bar.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a 10gm Gold Bar that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. PM Modi released a â‚¹100 coin to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Vijaya Scindia, who is also known as the Rajmata of which city?
Answer 1: Gwalior
Question 2. The 2020 Nobel Prize for Economics was awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for their contributions in improving which theory?
Answer 2: Auction Theory
Question 3. World Student's Day is observed every year on 15th October to commemorate the birth anniversary of which Indian president?
Answer 3: APJ Abdul Kalam
Question 4. For which team does this player play for in the IPL 2020?
Answer 4: Rajasthan Royals
Question 5. This statue was a gift to the United States from the people of which country?
Answer 5: France