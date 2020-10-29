Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 29 2020: Amazon G-Shock Men's Watch Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 29 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a G-Shock Men's Watch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the G-Shock Men's Watch.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a G-Shock Men's Watch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Late Bhanu Athaiya was the first Indian to win an Academy Award in which category for her work in the 1982 film Gandhi?
Answer 1: Costume Design
Question 2. Iga Swiatek, winner of the Women's Singles at the French Open 2020, hails from which country?
Answer 2: Poland
Question 3. Name India's indigenous anti-radiation missile that was successfully flight tested off the east coast of the country in October 2020.
Answer 3: Rudram
Question 4. This map is featured in which famous TV show that is hosted by HBO?
Answer 4: Game of Thrones
Question 5. This is the national sport of which of these Asian countries?
Answer 5: Bhutan