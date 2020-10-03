Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 3 2020: Amazon Sony Speakers Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 3 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony Speakers. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony Speakers.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Sony Speakers that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Winner of the 2020 US Open Men's Singles Dominic Thiem hails from which European country?
Answer 1: Austria
Question 2. The Indian Government on September 14, 2020 banned the export of which of these food items?
Answer 2: Onions
Question 3. The Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, Inaugurated on 18th September 2020, was established in which Indian state?
Answer 3: Bihar
Question 4. As assigned by CEO Michael Scott, who had employee id no 1 in the company which manufactures these products?
Answer 4: Steve Wozniak
Question 5. 11th September saw the 125th birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave, the founder of which movement?
Answer 5: Bhoodan Movement