Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 17 2020: Amazon Rs 2000 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 17 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs 2000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs 2000.
There is a Rs 2000 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. You can now get additional discounts on products listed on Amazon.in over and above their existing price. Using which of these offering can you avail this benefit?
Answer 1: Amazon Coupons
Question 2. The ____ is an ongoing event on Amazon.in, which offers Coupons giving additional discounts on over 6 Lakh+ products. What is this event called?
Answer 2: Coupon Carnival
Question 3. Till when is the Coupon Carnival live on Amazon.in?
Answer 3: 22nd September
Question 4. Which of the following is NOT the correct way to reach to Coupons page on Amazon?
Answer 4: Sharing story on Instagram