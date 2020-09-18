Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 18 2020: Amazon Kookaburra Cricket Bat Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 18, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Kookaburra Cricket Bat. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Kookaburra Cricket Bat.
There is a Kookaburra Cricket Bat that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Name India's longest serving warship, decommissioned three years back, which will soon be dismantled in Gujarat.
Answer 1: INS Viraat
Question 2. According to Forbes, who recently became the first person ever to be worth $200 billion?
Answer 2: Jeff Bezos
Question 3. By beating Bradley Kahn in the US Open first round, who became the first Indian male to win a Grand Slam singles match in 7 years?
Answer 3: Sumit Nagal
Question 4. Blackout, the British motorcycle manufacturer CCM's new edition of Spitfire bikes, pays tribute to which upcoming Marvel film?
Answer 4: Black Widow
Question 5. Robert Finster plays the title role in a 2020 Austrian-German crime television series, re-imagining whose life?
Answer 5: Sigmund Freud