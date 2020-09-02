Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 2 2020: Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 2, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Redmi Note 9 Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Redmi Note 9 Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. FutureSkills, an online learning platform is run by which organisation?
Answer 1: NASSCOM
Question 2. Russell Kirsch, a computer scientist who passed away recently, is credited with inventing which of the following?
Answer 2: Pixels
Question 3. Along with France, which country initiated the International Solar Alliance?
Answer 3: India
Question 4. Which organisation has been named as the new Title Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League?
Answer 4: Dream11
Question 5. Bhagat Singh Koshyari is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra and which other state?
Answer 5: Goa