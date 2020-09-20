Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 20 2020 Amazon Oneplus 8 Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 20 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Oneplus 8 Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Oneplus 8 Pro.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Oneplus 8 Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Who recently became the fastest batsman in terms of balls faced to reach 3000 runs in ODIs?
Answer 1: Glenn Maxwell
Question 2. Which of these is an upcoming Bollywood movie starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday?
Answer 2: Khaali Peeli
Question 3. On 16th September 1987, the Montreal Protocol was signed. 16th September is observed as which of these days?
Answer 3: World Ozone Day
Question 4. This location was used prominently in the filming of which of these movie series?
Answer 4: The Hobbit
Question 5. This variety of Sushi is known as Maki Sushi. What does Maki Sushi literally mean?
Answer 5: Rolled Sushi