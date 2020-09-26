Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 26 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy S20+ Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 26 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy S20+. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy S20+.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who recently re-signed with Arsenal, represents which country in international football?
Answer 1: Gabon
Question 2. Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities' is a movie directed by which painter born on September 17th?
Answer 2: M.F Hussain
Question 3. Which Asian city tops the list in the recently released 'Global Smart City Index'?
Answer 3: Singapore
Question 4. Which of these examinations scheduled on November 29th will now be for 2 hours instead of the earlier 3 hours duration?
Answer 4: CAT
Question 5. What is this beautiful natural phenomenon called?
Answer 5: Aurora Borealis