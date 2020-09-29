Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 29 2020: Amazon Sony Speakers Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 29, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony Speakers. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony Speakers.
There is a Sony Speakers that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Copenhagen is the capital of which country?
Answer 1: Denmark
Question 2. The first fully solar-powered airport in the world is in India. Which city can you find it in?
Answer 2: Cochin
Question 3. The 2006 film, The Namesake, starring Tabu and Irfan Khan is based on a novel of the same name. Who is the author of that novel?
Answer 3: Jhumpa Lahiri
Question 4. Who out of the following is NOT an Indian fashion designer?
Answer 4: Ravi Ruia
Question 5. What is the capital city of Mizoram?
Answer 5: Aizawl