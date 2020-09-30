Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 30, 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 30, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy M21. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy M21.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Samsung Galaxy M21

Amazon quiz date: September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 Amazon quiz time: 8 AM – 12 PM

8 AM – 12 PM Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

A Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Daily Quiz can be accessed only through the Amazon app, and not through a web browser. So, we suggest you download and install the Amazon app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Now, launch the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Daily Quiztime' and start answering the questions by tapping the 'Start' button.

Amazon Quiz answers today - September 30

Question 1. Arundhati Roy won the Booker prize in 1997 for her debut novel. What was the novel called?

Answer: The God of Small Things

Question 2. Tour De France is an annual multi-stage event associated with which of these sports?

Answer: Cycling

Question 3. Which of these is a founder of the popular messaging app ‘Whatsapp’?

Answer: Jan Koum

Question 4. In 1996, a mammal named Dolly was successfully cloned for the first time. What type of animal was it?

Answer: Sheep

Question 5. Which company has made the humanoid robot known as ASIMO?

Answer: Honda

Image credits: Amazon