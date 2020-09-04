Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 4 2020: Amazon Kookaburra Cricket Bat Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 4 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Kookaburra Cricket Bat. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Kookaburra Cricket Bat.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Kookaburra Cricket Bat that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which 20-year-old Indian badminton player will be conferred with the Arjuna award in 2020?
Answer 1: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Question 2. Ex-CBI officer Rakesh Asthana has been named as the Director-General of which force?
Answer 2: Border Security Force
Question 3. Which Indian state has instituted the Indira Rasoi Yojana?
Answer 3: Rajasthan
Question 4. Which of these actresses starred in the original 1991 movie 'Sadak' and is also starring in the sequel 'Sadak 2'?
Answer 4: Pooja Bhatt
Question 5. After dismissing which Pakistan batsman did James Anderson reach the landmark of 600 wickets in Test cricket?
Answer 5: Azhar Ali