Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 5 2020: Amazon Sony Portable Speakers Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 5 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony Portable Speakers. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony Portable Speakers.
There is a Sony Portable Speakers that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Abdul Rashid Kalas of Jammu & Kashmir Police has been awarded which gallantry award posthumously?
Answer 1: Kirti Chakra
Question 2. Which city has won the cleanest city award in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey?
Answer 2: Indore
Question 3. The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be renamed after which former Prime Minister of India?
Answer 3: Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Question 4. Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. is a company incorporated under which ministry?
Answer 4: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
Question 5. Recently expanded to the border and coastal districts, which of these is the youth wing of Indian Armed Forces?
Answer 5: National Cadet Corps