Amazon Prime Day Quiz For July 11, 2021 Answers Today – Win A Pay Balance Of Rs 100000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 11 is live now and the winner will be eligible to win prizes worth Rs 1 lakh. The Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. Prizes for these quizzes range from free products and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. So check out below the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Prizes worth Rs 1 lakh

Amazon Quiz Date: July 11, 2021

Winners List Declaration Date: July 28th, 2021

Amazon quiz answers today prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Step 2: Now just open the Amazon App & Create/Sign-in into your Amazon Account

Step 3: How to go to Amazon Quiz? Scroll down on the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just open the Amazon Quiz Banner & You are about to start the Quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw.

Amazon Quiz Answers – 4th July 2021

Q1: Which of the following benefits do Prime members get on their orders

Answer: All of the above

Q2: What is the benefit of buying an annual Prime Membership between 8th and 24th July

Answer: Get 15% cashback upto Rs 150 on Prime day shopping

Q3: Which of these can Prime members enjoy as part of Prime Day celebrations

Answer: All of the above

Q4: New product launches across categories and Prime Day are exclusive to buy only for Prime members?

Answer: True

Q5: When is Prime Day 2021?

Answer: 26-27th July