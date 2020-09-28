Amazon Quiz Great Indian Festival Tap And Win: Answer One Question To Enter The Lucky Draw

Amazon India is back with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win Quiz where users can answer and have a chance to win a bunch of exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 28, 2020, is live now where lucky winners will enter the lucky draw to earn gold coins, Amazon Pay balance or any other prize. The quiz only asks you a simple question after you enter the contest by tapping on a festive pot. So, let us check out the question and answer for today's Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win quiz.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Multiple prizes

Amazon quiz date: September 27 To October 6, 2020

Winners list declaration date: Winners will be announced on October 8, 2020

How to play Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win is an Amazon app-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win Quiz' and start by tapping on a pot and then clicking on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win Quiz to answer the question.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win answers

Question. How can you enjoy Amazon Great Indian Festival early on?

Answer: All of the above

*Note: This is the only question that you need to answer to enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners can win a number of different rewards for answering the question correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw which will be carried out during the contest period. The total of winners for this contest isn't clear, however, the odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

