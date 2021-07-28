Last Updated:

Amazon Quiz Jackpot Wednesday Quiz Answers For July 28; Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon quiz jackpot Wednesday quiz answers for July 28; win exciting prizes by answer the question correctly. Read on to know details about it.

Amazon Quiz is back with the Amazon Jackpot Wednesday quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Amazon Jackpot Wednesday quiz on Amazon is live now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. By answering the Amazon quiz today, you can win exciting prizes. Read on to know Amazon Canon eos m6 mark ii quiz answer.

Amazon Jackpot Wednesday quiz information

  • Amazon Quiz Prize: Various
  • Amazon Quiz Date: July 28, 2021
  • Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced
  • Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz Today?

  • Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
  • Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
  • Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
  • Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Credit Card Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
  • Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes
  • Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
  • Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Jackpot Wednesday quiz answer

Q. What is the capital city of Karnataka?

Answer: Bengaluru

