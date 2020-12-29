Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Daily Quiz Time 8 AM - 12 PM where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Daily Quiz Time for December 29, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Daily Quiz Time prize: Carrera Sunglasses.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz will run from December 29, 8:00 AM IST to December 29, 12:00 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Carrera Sunglasses in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Daily Quiz Time' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Daily Quiz Time contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Quiz Time answers - December 29

Here are all the Amazon Daily Quiz Time answers for December 29:

Question 1. Which Indian singer has been nominated for a Grammy award in the New Age Album category for her debut album Periphery?

Answer: Priya Darshini

Question 2. 2020 marks 100 years since the publication of 'The Mysterious Affair at Styles' – the book that introduced which character?

Answer: Hercule Poirot

Question 3. India recently refused to extend support to which country's mega connectivity project - One Belt One Road initiative?

Answer: China\

Question 4. If you are on the world's first safari to see this animal, which Indian state would you be in? (See Quiz Image in App)

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Question 5. This sport is known as the national summer sport of which country? (See Quiz Image in App)

Answer: Canada

