Amazon Quiz Time Answers On July 3rd: Rs 15,000 Up For Grabs

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 3, 2021 is live now and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay cash.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay cash.

Amazon Quiz Date: July 3, 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 24 hours from 12 AM

Winners List Declaration Date: July 4, 2021

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Step 1: This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Step 2: Now just open the Amazon App & Create/Sign in into your Amazon Account

Step 3: How to go to Amazon Quiz? Scroll down on the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just open the Amazon Quiz Banner & You are about to start the Quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the 30th of every month

Question 1- Recently launched ‘Mayflower 400’ is the world’s first unmanned what?

Answer: Ship

Question 2- The Bench, narrating the special relationship between father and son, is the first children’s book written by which famous personality?

Answer: Meghan Markle

Question 3- Which country’s first Mars rover is named ‘Zhurong’?

Answer: China

Question 4-If the Greeks called him Poseidon, what did the Romans call him?

Answer: Neptune

Question 5-Where were the 1992 edition of these games held?

Answer: Barcelona