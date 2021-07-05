Amazon Quiz Time Answers Today July 5 2021: Rs 25,000 Up For Grabs For Right Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 5 is live now and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 25,000 The Amazon quizzes focus on general knowledge and thereby provide an opportunity for customers to win. Prizes for these quizzes range from free products and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. So check out below the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay.

Today’s Amazon Amazon Quiz Time Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay balance

Amazon Quiz Date: July 5, 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 24 hours of July 5

Winners List Declaration Date: July 6, 2021

Amazon Answer & win quiz answers today prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Step 2: Now just open the Amazon App & Create/Sign in into your Amazon Account

Step 3: How to go to Amazon Quiz? Scroll down on the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just open the Amazon Quiz Banner & You are about to start the Quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the 30th of every month

Today’s Amazon quiz contest

Question 1- Shaji NM, who was recently awarded the India Biodiversity Award 2021 is popular known as ______________ of Kerala. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: Tuber Man

Question 2- What are A-74 & A-76, discovered at the Weddel Sea in May 2021?

Answer: Icebergs

Question 3- In 2021, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman, Bhavani Devi became the first-ever Indian to qualify for what sport in the Olympics?

Answer: Fencing

Question 4- Which Polish video game franchise is this character known for:?

Answer: The Witcher

Question 5- A character from which famous children’s book is shown here?

Answer: Alice in Wonderland